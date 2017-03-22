LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
DDP WWE DVD Clips, Daniel Bryan on the Seth Rollins - Triple H Contract, Fans on SRW
By Marc Middleton
Mar 22, 2017 - 9:49:38 PM



- Above and below are preview clips from WWE's "DDP: Positively Living" DVD and Blu-ray on 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. The set comes out on April 4th and can be pre-orderd on Amazon at this link.



- WWE Shop will be releasing a new t-shirt for the Southpaw Regional Wrestling parody series that was released last week. They also have a new poll asking fans which SRW character they would like to see show up on RAW or SmackDown - Big Bartholomew, Tex Ferguson, Lance Catamaran, Chett Chetterfield, “The Banker” Mr. Mackelroy, Chad 2 Badd, Chip Henderson, Clint Bobski, Impressive Pelvis Wesley, John Johnson, Christian Joy, La Barba Grande, The Sea Creature or Surf Dudes with Attitudes. As of this writing, 25% voted for Tex while 15% voted for Surf Dudes, 13% for Big Bart and 11% for The Sea Creature. The rest received 6% or 2% of the vote.

- As noted, Triple H has invited Seth Rollins to next week's RAW to sign a "Hold Harmless Agreement" for their match at WrestleMania 33. The storyline is that doctors won't clear Rollins to compete but this special contract will allow for the fight to happen. On Talking Smack, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan commented on how the contract was interesting. He also tweeted the following on the agreement as he looks forward to a return to the ring one day:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

