DDP Comments on WWE HOF Induction, Shinsuke Nakamura Update, Noelle Foley Video
By Marc Middleton
Feb 21, 2017 - 12:06:20 PM
- Below is video from "Holy Foley" with Noelle Foley learning how to take a back body drop during training:
VIDEO
- As noted, WWE announced this week that Diamond Dallas Page is the latest inductee into the 2017 Hall of Fame class. Page tweeted the following on the honor:
- WWE NXT tweeted another update on Shinsuke Nakamura from the WWE Performance Center on Monday, as seen below. Nakamura has been working NXT live events since his loss to Bobby Roode at "Takeover: San Antonio" but his TV return will be taped this Wednesday at the University of Central Florida tapings.
