Curt Hawkins and Goldust on Their WWE ME Match, Fans on Fastlane Main Event, SmackDown Top 10

I wrestled @Goldust tonight in the same building he faced @R_Roddy_Piper in the infamous Hollywood Back Lot Brawl. That’s gotta be the coolest loss I’ve had yet. No shame in that, just honored. 0-179.

Man, I have watched and wrestled @TheCurtHawkins a bunch, but tonight was a fun one. He has so much talent and has a great attitude and mind for the biz. He is a true example of knowing ones opponent. #Perseverance