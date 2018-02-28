Posted in: WWE Curt Hawkins and Goldust on Their WWE ME Match, Fans on Fastlane Main Event, SmackDown Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Feb 28, 2018 - 1:08:19 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Los Angeles:
- WWE has a new poll asking fans who is the favorite heading into the Six-Pack Challenge at WWE Fastlane. As of this writing, 55% voted for WWE Champion AJ Styles while 34% voted for John Cena, 7% for Dolph Ziggler, 2% for Baron Corbin, 1% for Kevin Owens and 1% for Sami Zayn.
- WWE's website has picked up on Curt Hawkins' loss to Goldust at Monday's WWE Main Event tapings in Anaheim, noting that this brought his losing streak to 0-179. They also covered Hawkins' tweet on why this was his coolest loss yet, as seen below:
I wrestled @Goldust tonight in the same building he faced @R_Roddy_Piper in the infamous Hollywood Back Lot Brawl. That’s gotta be the coolest loss I’ve had yet. No shame in that, just honored. 0-179.
Man, I have watched and wrestled @TheCurtHawkins a bunch, but tonight was a fun one. He has so much talent and has a great attitude and mind for the biz. He is a true example of knowing ones opponent. #Perseverance