LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Curt Hawkins and Goldust on Their WWE ME Match, Fans on Fastlane Main Event, SmackDown Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Feb 28, 2018 - 1:08:19 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Los Angeles:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans who is the favorite heading into the Six-Pack Challenge at WWE Fastlane. As of this writing, 55% voted for WWE Champion AJ Styles while 34% voted for John Cena, 7% for Dolph Ziggler, 2% for Baron Corbin, 1% for Kevin Owens and 1% for Sami Zayn.

- WWE's website has picked up on Curt Hawkins' loss to Goldust at Monday's WWE Main Event tapings in Anaheim, noting that this brought his losing streak to 0-179. They also covered Hawkins' tweet on why this was his coolest loss yet, as seen below:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More

  • WWE Intercontinental Title Match at WrestleMania 34 To Be a Fatal 5 Way?

  • How Was This Week's WWE SmackDown Viewership with John Cena's Return?

  • Backstage Notes on Rey Mysterio's Negotiations for a WWE Return and WrestleMania 34 Match

  • Jeff Hardy Returning for WrestleMania 34?, Speculation on His WWE Future

  • Curt Hawkins and Goldust on Their WWE ME Match, Fans on Fastlane Main Event, SmackDown Top 10

  • Big Rumor on The Undertaker's WrestleMania Status, More on Rey Mysterio Returning

  • AJ Styles Reacts to Loss (Video), Lilly Singh Introduces Jinder Mahal, Norman Smiley

  • Randy Orton Wins a Squash, WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament Update, Ruby Riott

  • The Miz - Asuka Video, Tonight's WWE NXT Episode, Kevin Owens on SmackDown

  • SmackDown Crowd Attendance Note, Tye Dillinger Wins Dark Match, The Miz Video



    		•