LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Cruiserweights on the Future of WWE 205 Live, Next Week's Total Divas, Chris Jericho
By Marc Middleton
Nov 30, 2017 - 10:39:02 AM
- Below is the latest video from Chris Jericho's new YouTube channel, featuring musings from the airport. Jericho filmed the quick video as he was headed to Toronto to do media for the second season of his "But I'm Chris Jericho!" series that debuts on December 7th via CBC Digital.



- Below is the synopsis for next Wednesday's Total Divas episode:

"The Bella Rush: Lana hosts a Bulgarian Name's Day party for Rusev in Nashville but isn't ready to give him what he really wants as a present; Nattie buys her parents a house, but soon realizes they are the tenants from hell."

- As noted, this week marks one year since the launch of WWE 205 Live on the WWE Network. Below are comments from WWE producer Adam Pearce, Mustafa Ali, Kalisto and Tony Nese:










One year ago a Brand was born. We have consistently, week after week, been proving people wrong while building a bigger and bigger following every day. This is only the beginning. #WWE #205Live





Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Naomi Reacts to Injury Announcement, The Edge & Christian Show Returning?, WWE Rankings

  • Speculation on Lio Rush's WWE NXT Status, Sheamus' Workout Memes (Video), Fans on SmackDown

  • The Singh Brothers Being Replaced?, Jack Gallagher Documentary Trailer, The Rock's Ink

  • Cruiserweights on the Future of WWE 205 Live, Next Week's Total Divas, Chris Jericho

  • Backstage Notes on Brock Lesnar's Match at the WWE Royal Rumble

  • SmackDown Stars Welcomed In Peru (Video), News on the Next WWE NXT TV Tapings, Xavier Woods

  • Sheamus Reveals Injuries (Video), WWE Superstar Turns 30, More Comments on Hideo Itami

  • Spoiler Update on the Title Change at Wednesday's WWE NXT TV Tapings

  • Sonya Deville vs. Ruby Riott Note, WWE Cruiserweights Hype Fatal 4 Way, Total Divas

  • Spoiler on the WWE NXT Title Match at "Takeover: Philly"



    		•