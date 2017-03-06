LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Cruiserweight Title Match on RAW (Video), Braun Strowman's Fastlane Loss, Fans on Fastlane
By Marc Middleton
Mar 6, 2017 - 1:38:09 AM
- Rich Swann vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville has been announced for tonight's RAW. The title will be on the line. In the WWE Fastlane Fallout below, Swann tells Swann about the title match following Neville's win over Jack Gallagher. Swann worked last night's Kickoff pre-show, teaming with Akira Tozawa to defeat Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar.



- As seen at WWE Fastlane, Braun Strowman lost clean to Roman Reigns. This was Braun's first pinfall loss. No word yet on if there will be a rematch but the two are not expected to wrestle each other at WrestleMania 33.

- Just 48% of fans on Twitter gave WWE Fastlane a thumbs up with over 2600 votes, as seen below in this poll:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

