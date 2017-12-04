|
- It looks like WWE is beginning a new storyline with Nia Jax and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore. Tonight's RAW featured Nia flirting with Enzo and asking "how YOU doin'?" after Enzo ended a backstage segment with The Zo Train. You can see video of the segment below:
Cruiserweight Match for Next Week's RAW, Nia Jax - Enzo Amore Segment (Video), Shane McMahon
By Marc Middleton
Dec 4, 2017 - 10:09:06 PM
- SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon is backstage for tonight's RAW in Los Angeles at the Staples Center, according to PWInsider. No word yet on why Shane is backstage but he may have flown into California earlier than usual to be at Tuesday morning's Tribute to The Troops tapings in San Diego.
- Drew Gulak defeated Cedric Alexander, Tony Nese and Mustafa Ali on tonight's RAW to advance to next week's show for the match against Rich Swann. The winner of Swann vs. Gulak will become the new #1 contender to the WWE Cruiserweight Champion and will get their shot against Enzo the following week. Below is a post-match photo of Gulak:
