Posted in: WWE
Cruiserweight Injured on WWE 205 Live, Alex Riley to Give Interview, Mick Foley
By Marc Middleton
Dec 28, 2016 - 11:11:28 AM
- RAW General Manager Mick Foley and sons review his new Mattel Elite Series 48 action figure in this new video from Ringside Collectibles:



- Alex Riley will be doing his first post-WWE interview next week on The Ross Report with WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross. Riley has been quiet since being released from WWE earlier this year but recently signed on for the "G.L.O.W." wrestling series on Netflix.

- As noted, indie and WWE NXT enhancement talent "Mr. 450" John Yurnet made his WWE 205 live debut last night with a loss to Mustafa Ali. Yurnet took to Twitter and revealed that he blew his knee out in the match, seen below:




Sorry to all my fans. Blew my knee out at #205live will keep everyone updated.

A photo posted by Mr.450/Mecha-Balam (@mr450__) on




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

  

