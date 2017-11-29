|
In an update from earlier, it looks like Baron Corbin will not be receiving a new WWE United States Title belt after all.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Correction: No New WWE United States Title Belt Coming Soon
By Marc Middleton
Nov 29, 2017 - 11:32:32 AM
We noted before that the Florence Civic Center in Florence, SC tweeted a graphic for their January 20th WWE live event that had Corbin posing with a new belt. That belt was actually created by a fan on Reddit last year, as seen here. We have removed the original post.
It's worth noting that WWE usually sends graphics out to venues to use in advertisements for upcoming events. No word yet on if WWE botched this graphic or if the arena did. You can see their ad below, which also appears on their Facebook page:
