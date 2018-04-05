LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Corey Graves on Calling His First WrestleMania, Embracing His Non-Wrestling Role, More
By Marc Middleton
Apr 5, 2018 - 1:48:31 AM
Corey Graves recently spoke with Rolling Stone to promote WrestleMania 34 for a feature piece on his career. The article features quotes from Graves' good friend Baron Corbin, among others. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Working commentary for WWE instead of wrestling:

"I think I'd be lying if I said there wasn't always something of a little glimmer of hope that something miraculously would change. But I've fully embraced my role now… I'm cool with wearing suits and talking about other people for a while, because I can hopefully do this a lot longer."

Calling his first WrestleMania this year:

"I just get goosebumps talking about it."

Appreciating the praise he receives but keeping legends like Bobby Heenan and Jesse Ventura on a pedestal that is still a long way away from where he is:

"They are mythical creatures to me. I'd love to be in the same breath as them, but I probably won't accept it someday, maybe not until I'm gone."

