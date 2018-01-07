|
For the past few weeks, The New Day have been sharing pancakes with the WWE Universe, but one person who has not enjoyed it is RAW/SmackDown Live announcer Corey Graves. New Day member, Big E, always has a platter of pancakes ready for the former NXT Tag-Team Champion and Graves shared a post on Instagram earlier today, letting Big E know that he does not want anymore pancakes thrown on him.
Posted in: WWE
WWE
Corey Graves Lets Big E Know That He Does Not Enjoy Having Pancakes Tossed At Him, Sean Waltman Reflects On A Hard Bump He Took
By Andrew Thompson
Jan 7, 2018 - 6:55:01 PM
Former WWE star, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, recently commented on a Twitter post that showed a flashback of him competing against Razor Ramon under the "1-2-3 Kid" name. In the post, you can clearly see Waltman's head bouncing right off of the concrete floor, but he stated that he had to continue to wrestle, despite the hard bump that he took because he was in the beginning stages of his push.
