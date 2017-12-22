Corey Graves Has Exchange with Ex-MTV Personality, Braun Strowman as The Elf, Beth Phoenix

I'm finally watching #ClashofChampions. @WWEGraves and @ByronSaxton, YOU ARE AWFUL. Listening to you guys bicker and snipe and shill your side of the spectrum is so grating I've decided to watch the rest of the show in Spanish. It's like listening to two children fight. — John-Peter Trask (@jpvtrask) December 20, 2017

You’re right. And, despite my awfulness, my paychecks keep growing and clearing. Someone should do something about this. https://t.co/yDBuzyCgDC — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) December 20, 2017

The fact you get paid to suck isn’t something to be proud of. When you don’t pull the “heel” crap you’re actually not bad but most of the time you’re impossible to listen to. Being ok with mediocrity because of a check size is why WWE is so bad these days — Iann Robinson (@iannfromohio) December 21, 2017

Um...Getting paid to suck > Not getting paid to suck.



I really liked you on MTV. Want me to get you a job? https://t.co/FOFAM8Z5kP — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) December 21, 2017

Nah. Too many jerks would want to critique what I do and how I do it. — Iann Robinson (@iannfromohio) December 21, 2017

Wow. If people got as up in arms over what our president is doing as they do when you critique some random wrestling announcer we might be in a better world. — Iann Robinson (@iannfromohio) December 21, 2017

- Below is WWE's latest Christmas movie parody, featuring Braun Strowman as Will Ferrell's "Buddy" character from the Elf movie:- The WWE website recently spoke with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix about the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match that has been announced for the January 28th pay-per-view from Philadelphia. Beth, who appeared in the 2010 Rumble main event, offered advice to the female Superstars as they prepare for the big match:"Take a second and just be," she said. "Enjoy that moment, and revel in that history that you're making — that page you're writing in the book of wrestling that no one can ever take away from you."- Corey Graves had a Twitter exchange with former MTV personality Iann Robinson when responding to criticism from a fan. This led to Robinson, who appears to be a longtime fan, receiving a load of comments from WWE fans. You can see the exchange below: