Posted in: WWE
Corey Graves Has Exchange with Ex-MTV Personality, Braun Strowman as The Elf, Beth Phoenix
By Marc Middleton
Dec 22, 2017 - 7:50:30 AM
- Below is WWE's latest Christmas movie parody, featuring Braun Strowman as Will Ferrell's "Buddy" character from the Elf movie:



- The WWE website recently spoke with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix about the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match that has been announced for the January 28th pay-per-view from Philadelphia. Beth, who appeared in the 2010 Rumble main event, offered advice to the female Superstars as they prepare for the big match:

“Take a second and just be,” she said. “Enjoy that moment, and revel in that history that you’re making — that page you’re writing in the book of wrestling that no one can ever take away from you.”

- Corey Graves had a Twitter exchange with former MTV personality Iann Robinson when responding to criticism from a fan. This led to Robinson, who appears to be a longtime fan, receiving a load of comments from WWE fans. You can see the exchange below:



















