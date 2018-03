Dear Internet,



I realize that I incorrectly credited a quote to the wrong fictional character.



Thank god you are here to correct me.



Iā€™m sure you are much better equipped to do my job than I am. šŸ˜˜#WWEFastlane — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) March 12, 2018

- Below is the latest Clash with Cesaro video from Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, featuring the RAW Tag Team Champion teasing a WrestleMania 34 weekend tournament on the channel.- WWE has confirmed that Kid Rock's "New Orleans" single will be used as one of the WrestleMania 34 theme songs. This was actually first revealed back in January during a WrestleMania video promo but WWE mentioned the theme on Monday during the announcement for Rock's 2018 WWE Hall of Fame induction into the Celebrity Wing. No word yet on if Rock might perform the song in New Orleans.- WWE announcer Corey Graves tweeted the following in response to fan complaints he received after misquoting The Joker during Ruby Riott vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view. The quote Graves used actually came from Alfred, referring to The Joker.- As seen below, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman hosted University of Minnesota wrestlers Bobby & Gable Steveson at the weekend WWE live event in Minneapolis. Lesnar defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz that night.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here