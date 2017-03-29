LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Condolences to Jim Ross on WWE TV, WWE Stars In New Snickers Ad, Fans on 205 Live
By Marc Middleton
Mar 29, 2017 - 11:50:12 AM
- Below is a new Snickers ad with Enzo Amore, Big Cass and Becky Lynch:



- This week's episode of Talking Smack opened with SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan sending his condolences to WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross and his family for the passing of Ross' wife Jan. This would be the first mention of her passing on WWE TV.

- As seen below, 59% of fans on Twitter gave last night's WWE 205 Live episode a thumbs up with over 1400 votes. The show ended with WrestleMania 33 opponents Austin Aries and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville brawling.




