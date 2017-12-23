Commercial free for first hour of Raw and Smackdown

|
As WWE made the announcement earlier that Raw will be live for their Christmas special for the first time in history, they also made the announcement that Raw and Smackdown will be commercial free for the first hour in each respective show.
Both shows will take place from the All State Arena in Chicago where John Cena will make his return since participating in the Team Raw vs Team Smackdown match at Survivor Series last month.
It was reported by Dave Meltzer on The Wrestling Observer that historically WWE does great when it comes to live attendance on Christmas as well as their week after Christmas house show tour, playing in major arenas and drawing above usual crowds.
So with the announcement of the first hour being commercial free on both shows, WWE can do great numbers in the TV ratings as well as increase in live attendance, especially with Raw the next week falling on New Years Day with a live show.
This will definitely be an interesting week to watch WWE live during the holidays.
