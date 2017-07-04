LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Cody Rhodes vs. WWE Legend Booked, The Miz on Dean Ambrose (Video), Barry Windham
By Marc Middleton
Jul 4, 2017 - 12:38:37 PM
- As seen on last night's RAW, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz retained over Heath Slater while wearing a suit. In the Fallout video below, Miz yells at Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas to go find his seamster and get revenge for the rear-end wardrobe malfunction he had. Regarding Sunday's title defense against Dean Ambrose at WWE Great Balls of Fire, Miz says there's a reason why he's made the title relevant and prestigious - because he does what he has to, when he has to do it, and it is no joke.



- WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham turns 57 years old today.

- WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler vs. ROH Champion Cody Rhodes for the first time ever has been announced for the Northeast Wrestling Under the Stars event on Friday, August 25th in Pittsfield, MA. Cody tweeted the following on the match:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE Ratings & Stock Notes, Cesaro and Sheamus WWE Ride Along Video, Goldust

  • John Cena Tweets, More on Tonight's WWE 205 Live Episode, Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar

  • Naomi 4th of July Photoshoot Video, Braun Strowman on Roman Reigns, Fans on John Cena

  • Asuka Waiting for Competition, WWE RAW Top 10, Royal Rumble Travel Packages

  • Tony Nese RAW Fallout Video, Top Japanese Star at RAW (Video), Fans on RAW Brawls

  • Cody Rhodes vs. WWE Legend Booked, The Miz on Dean Ambrose (Video), Barry Windham

  • What Happened After RAW, WWE 2K18 Reveal Next Week, Sasha Banks on Alexa Bliss (Video)

  • Scott Dawson on WWE Main Event, Latest WWE 360 Video, The Rock - Rampage Photo

  • New WWE Network Content Revealed, WWE Registers XFL Trademark, WWE Fury

  • Fans on WWE GBOF Matches, Jeff Hardy Performance & CD Party Announced, Cena vs. Styles




    		•