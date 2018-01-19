LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Cody Rhodes on The Bella Twins & Natalya, Cesaro & Sasha Banks Game (Video), WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Jan 19, 2018 - 4:38:13 PM
- Below is the latest episode of Clash With Cesaro from Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel, featuring a special appearance by Sasha Banks:



- WWE stock was up 1.96% today, closing at $33.85 per share. Today's high was $34.03 and the low was $33.20.

- Cody Rhodes took to Twitter this week to live-tweet during Wednesday's Total Divas episode, which airs before WAGS Atlanta on E!, which his wife Brandi appears in. You can see his tweets below and a response from Nikki Bella:




























