Posted in: WWE Cody Rhodes Responds to Segment on Last Night's WWE RAW
By Marc Middleton
Dec 27, 2016 - 11:10:54 AM
As seen on last night's WWE RAW from Chicago, there was a backstage segment that saw Karl Anderson tear the head off a Dusty Rhodes stuffed bear, which Bayley had just given to Goldust as a gift to honor the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. Video from the segment is above.
Cody Rhodes took to Twitter and wrote the following on the segment:
Not gonna' say something mean or blow a whistle. All I can say...is that whoever produced that, I hope they never know what this feels like