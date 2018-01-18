LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Classic Content Coming to WWE Network, New WWE Mobile Game, ESPN on Ronda Rousey - WWE
By Marc Middleton
Jan 18, 2018 - 1:44:21 PM
- ESPN looks at Ronda Rousey and if she can become the next WWE crossover Superstar in this new video from SportsCenter:



- WWE Network officials were planning to add Coliseum Home Videos to the vault soon but it appears WCW Thunder may be the next big classic uploads to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the show next month, according to PWInsider. Thunder was to be added a few months back but the uploads were delayed due to the lawsuit filed by former WCW stars Raven and Buff Bagwell, which has ended. WWE Network workers are also preparing old WWWF TV episodes to be added to the Network later this year.

- Topps has released a new WWE Slam 18 mobile card game. The app is currently available to download for iOS and Android. Details are below:




