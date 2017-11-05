LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Chris Jericho to Wrestle Kenny Omega at New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 12 Event?
By Tito Jackson
Nov 5, 2017 - 5:38:11 PM
Following Kenny Omega's successful United States heavyweight title defense at today's Power Struggle event, Omega cut a promo that he has beat everybody and there was no one left to challenge him.

Then, the lights went out and the screen had a countdown from 5...

Chris Jericho appears on screen proclaiming that he was still the best in the World and challenged Kenny Omega to a match at New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 12 event on January 4th, 2018. Jericho, in making that challenge, held up a picture of Omega (like he was on the "list").

Omega accepted his challenge.

Jericho' last appearance in the WWE was in July and Dave Meltzer confirms that Jericho was a free agent.

CREDIT: Wrestling Observer

  • Triple H at an Indy Show?, John Cena set as Jinder vs. Lesnar Referee, Earl Hebner done with Impact?

  • Official New Japan Video of Chris Jericho's Wrestle Kingdom Challenge to Kenny Omega

  • Chris Jericho to Wrestle Kenny Omega at New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 12 Event?

  • Viewership Numbers for WWE's RAW (10/30) and Smackdown (10/31) YouTube Clips - How did Braun Strowman's Return Draw?

  • Viewership for the Total Divas Season Premiere, How It Compared to Season 6 & Total Bellas

  • Gimmick Match Announced for Monday's WWE RAW In England

  • Shane McMahon Makes WWE Title Match for Tuesday, Team SmackDown Qualifier Changed?

  • New Rules Announced for WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" Main Event

  • Main Event Participants and New Singles Match Announced for WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames"

  • Triple H Teams with The Shield at WWE Live Event In Scotland (Video, Photos)



    		•