|
|
|
|
Following Kenny Omega's successful United States heavyweight title defense at today's Power Struggle event, Omega cut a promo that he has beat everybody and there was no one left to challenge him.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Chris Jericho to Wrestle Kenny Omega at New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 12 Event?
By Tito Jackson
Nov 5, 2017 - 5:38:11 PM
Then, the lights went out and the screen had a countdown from 5...
Chris Jericho appears on screen proclaiming that he was still the best in the World and challenged Kenny Omega to a match at New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 12 event on January 4th, 2018. Jericho, in making that challenge, held up a picture of Omega (like he was on the "list").
Omega accepted his challenge.
Jericho' last appearance in the WWE was in July and Dave Meltzer confirms that Jericho was a free agent.
CREDIT: Wrestling Observer
|
|
Triple H at an Indy Show?, John Cena set as Jinder vs. Lesnar Referee, Earl Hebner done with Impact?
Official New Japan Video of Chris Jericho's Wrestle Kingdom Challenge to Kenny Omega
Chris Jericho to Wrestle Kenny Omega at New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 12 Event?
Viewership Numbers for WWE's RAW (10/30) and Smackdown (10/31) YouTube Clips - How did Braun Strowman's Return Draw?
Viewership for the Total Divas Season Premiere, How It Compared to Season 6 & Total Bellas
Gimmick Match Announced for Monday's WWE RAW In England
Shane McMahon Makes WWE Title Match for Tuesday, Team SmackDown Qualifier Changed?
New Rules Announced for WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" Main Event
Main Event Participants and New Singles Match Announced for WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames"
Triple H Teams with The Shield at WWE Live Event In Scotland (Video, Photos)