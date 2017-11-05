





Chris Jericho to Wrestle Kenny Omega at New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 12 Event?

By

Nov 5, 2017 - 5:38:11 PM



By Tito Jackson Nov 5, 2017 - 5:38:11 PM



Then, the lights went out and the screen had a countdown from 5...



Chris Jericho appears on screen proclaiming that he was still the best in the World and challenged Kenny Omega to a match at New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 12 event on January 4th, 2018. Jericho, in making that challenge, held up a picture of Omega (like he was on the "list").



Omega accepted his challenge.



Jericho' last appearance in the WWE was in July and Dave Meltzer confirms that Jericho was a free agent.



