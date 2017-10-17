LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Chris Jericho to Host Awards, Asuka on Last Night's RAW Match, RAW Top 10 Video
By Marc Middleton
Oct 17, 2017 - 10:15:59 AM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Portland:



- WWE announced today that Chris Jericho will host the first-ever Loudwire Music Awards on Tuesday, October 24th from Los Angeles. The show will air on AXS TV at 7pm PT that night from The Novo in downtown LA. Tickets are on sale now. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz will also be appearing that night.

- Asuka had this exchange on some of the female RAW Superstars last night during the tag match that saw Sasha Banks and Bayley defeat Emma and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. The Empress of Tomorrow will face Asuka in her main roster debut at TLC on Sunday.










Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • New Segment Announced for the WWE TLC Kickoff Pre-show on Sunday

  • Jinder Mahal Issues WWE Survivor Series Challenge to Brock Lesnar (Video)

  • Why Michael Cole Is on WWE SmackDown, Renee Young - The Singh Brothers, WarGames

  • WWE RAW Superstar Reportedly Taking a Leave of Absence

  • Update on Tonight's WWE 205 Live, Happy Diwali from WWE Stars (Video), WWE 2K18

  • WWE RAW Viewership Down for the Final Show Before TLC

  • Big Show Status Update (Video), Cathy Kelley on Tonight's SmackDown, WWE Stock

  • WWE RAW Social Score, Total Bellas Preview Clips, WWE Stars at Funko HQ (Photos)

  • Dolph Ziggler on Bobby Roode (Video), More on WrestleMania 34 Tickets, The Shield

  • Chris Jericho to Host Awards, Asuka on Last Night's RAW Match, RAW Top 10 Video



    		•