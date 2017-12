Chris Jericho on His Geeky Interests, Cathy Kelley on Rumble Reactions, SmackDown Top 10

History was made on #RAW in the form of an announcement by @StephMcMahon , and EVERYONE is buzzing about it! @catherinekelley has more... pic.twitter.com/dNbyTI6xrs — WWE (@WWE) December 20, 2017

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Newark, NJ:- Chris Jericho recently spoke with Pop Mythology to promote the second season of his "But I'm Chris Jericho!" web series. The full interview is at this link . Jericho commented on if he has any geeky interests of his own. He said:“Geeks shall inherit the earth. The biggest, most passionate and most annoying fans that will drive you crazy – as they’re spending millions of dollars on their loves – are KISS fans, Star Wars fans, and wrestling fans. I’m a fan of all three, much less wrestling than KISS and Star Wars. I’m a Rock and Roll nerd. I can tell you who’s the second guitarist in the first IRON MAIDEN album and that sort of thing. So, to me, that’s my nerdy side: my love of music and talking on hours on end about stuff that nobody should know!”- Cathy Kelley looks at reactions to the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match in this new video:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here