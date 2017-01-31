LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Chris Jericho Suffers Minor Injury, WWE Blu-ray Note, AJ Styles & Jack Swagger Game
By Marc Middleton
Jan 31, 2017 - 10:21:00 PM
- Below are the finals of the SmackDown bracket in Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" Madden 17 tournament, featuring AJ Styles taking on Jack Swagger:



- WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho suffered a minor ankle injury during the WWE Royal Rumble main event when everyone was bring tossed around by Brock Lesnar, according to F4Wonline.com. Jericho was obviously healthy enough to work as he wrestled Sami Zayn for 14 minutes on Monday night's RAW and was destroyed by Braun Strowman.

- We noted before that WWE was planning to release "Seth Rollins: Building The Architect" on DVD and Blu-ray this coming May. WWEDVD.co.uk announced on their website and Twitter that WWE is dropping the Blu-ray version in the US and the UK. They also later confirmed that the Blu-ray version of the "WrestleMania Monday" DVD set for March 21st has been dropped.. The distributor tweeted the following to a fan, noting that the number of Blu-rays are being cut back on:




  Chris Jericho Suffers Minor Injury, WWE Blu-ray Note, AJ Styles & Jack Swagger Game

