Chris Jericho Makes His Return on Tonight's WWE SmackDown (Video, Photos)

Chris Jericho made his return to WWE TV on tonight's SmackDown from Richmond, Virginia and interrupted a segment with AJ Styles and new WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens.Jericho made it known that he came back for his United States Title rematch before adding Styles to The List for arguing about who was due a rematch first. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon then booked a Triple Threat with the title on the line for tonight's SmackDown main event.Jericho was written off TV back in early May so he could tour with his band Fozzy. Jericho lost the US Title to Owens before taking the time off but Owens dropped the title to AJ at the Madison Square Garden live event a few weeks back. Owens took the title back at Sunday's Battleground pay-per-view.Below are photos and video from tonight's return: