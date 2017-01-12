LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Chris Jericho Donates to GoFundMe Page, Identity of CJ Lunde, RAW Slo-Mo Video
By Marc Middleton
Jan 12, 2017 - 1:18:07 PM
- Below is slow-motion footage from Chris Jericho's WWE United States Title win over Roman Reigns on Monday's RAW:



- Indie women's wrestler Thunder Kitty was the woman who worked as CJ Lunde on this week's WWE SmackDown in Baton Rouge. She lost to Carmella, thanks to an assist from James Ellsworth.

- Chris Jericho has once again donated to a wrestler-related GoFundMe account. We noted earlier in the week that former WWE star Timothy "Rex King/Timothy Well" Smith passed away at the age of 55 due to complications from kidney failure. Smith's mother created a GoFundMe page and noted that her son had been incapacitated for the last several years. She also stated on the page that he passed away due to "complications from his WWF/WCW 22 year career."

The original goal for the campaign was $2,500 and Jericho donated that full amount. The goal has since been raised to $15,000. Jericho wrote the following with his donation:

"Rex was a good guy who was always good to me! Hopefully he has found peace and is with the Lord now. -CJ"

