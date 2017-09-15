|
- WWE posted this video of Titus Worldwide's Akira Tozawa, Apollo Crews and Titus O'Neil visiting the Australia Zoo while visiting the country with the company this weekend:
|
WWE
Chris Jericho Cruise Announced (Video), Madusa Doc to Air, Titus Worldwide Video
By Marc Middleton
Sep 17, 2017 - 7:40:31 AM
- The "Trailblayzer" documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa) will premiere on the WWE Network at 9pm EST on Wednesday, September 20th. Below is the synopsis for the one-hour special:
"Two decades since her infamous title-trashing, Alundra Blayze is inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with an emotional career retrospective."
- Chris Jericho has announced that his "Rock & Wrestling Rager at Sea" cruise will be sailing soon. Fans can get more information when it's released by signing up for the mailing list at ChrisJerichoCruise.com. Jericho posted this promo on the cruise:
