Posted in: WWE
Chris Jericho Addresses Criticism Over Chris Benoit & Eddie Guerrero Match Dedication (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Jan 4, 2018 - 6:12:56 PM


As noted, Chris Jericho took to Instagram this week and dedicated his New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 12 match against Kenny Omega to two of his late friends, Chris Benoit and WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

Jericho, who failed to capture the IWGP United States Title from Omega at the Tokyo Dome, took to his YouTube channel before the match and responded to fan criticism he received over the dedication. You can see the video above. Jericho said:

"I get a couple smart ass remarks here for an Instagram post that I put up of this great fan art that somebody drew of me, with kind of the spirits of Eddie and Benoit behind me, and I said I dedicate the match to those guys. Yeah, I know what Chris did, I think about it every single day. I was involved more than any one of you are so trust me I understand the horrible, horrible events that took place. I'll never forgive it, I'll never understand it but I have my reasons for doing what I'm doing. So don't anybody tell me, don't anybody make smart ass remarks about what I say and what I do, including that son of a bitch Ryan Satin [Pro Wrestling Sheet founder]. He can go f**k himself, he can spread that news. Nobody tells me what to do. I have my reasons and I think about the loss of Nancy Benoit and Daniel Benoit every single f*****g day. So that's enough of that, I'll never talk about it again."

