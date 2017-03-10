LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Chris Jericho - Fozzy Update for Post-WrestleMania, Fans on Big Show vs. Athletes, The Bellas
By Marc Middleton
Mar 10, 2017 - 4:38:15 PM
- Below is a new fan Q&A video from Brie Bella. She indicates Nikki Bella has a farting problem and tells a story about Nikki breaking wind twice while laughing during computer class in high school. She also talks about how she first started dating Daniel Bryan, flying while pregnant and more.



- WWE has a new poll asking fans which celebrity should Big Show face if the match with Shaquille O'Neal doesn't happen at WrestleMania 33 - UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor, a rematch against Floyd Mayweather Jr., New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, Shaq’s TNT broadcast partner and former NBA star Charles Barkley, former NBA star and WCW wrestler Dennis Rodman or other. As of this writing, 37% went with Conor while 16% voted for other, 14% for Rodman, 14% for Gronk and 11% for Floyd.

- Current WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho looks to be taking time away from WWE after WrestleMania 33 as a new Fozzy tour has been announced. bellow are dates:

* May 5 - Virginia Beach, VA
* May 6 - Canton, GA
* May 7 - Charlotte, NC
* May 9 - Knoxville, TN
* May 10 - Louisville, KY
* May 11 - TBA
* May 12 - Ashwaubenon, WI
* May 13 - TBA
* May 16 - Pittsburgh, PA
* May 17 - Lancaster, PA
* May 18 - Patchogue, NY
* May 19 - Asbury Park, NJ
* May 20 - Winchester, VA
* May 23 - Flint, MI
* May 24 - Joliet, IL
* May 25 - TBA
* May 26 - Pryor, OK
* May 27 - San Antonio, TX

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Chris Jericho - Fozzy Update for Post-WrestleMania, Fans on Big Show vs. Athletes, The Bellas

  • John Cena Announced to Co-Star In Major Comedy Sequel

  • New Project from Edge and Christian, Fans on Ember Moon's Finisher, Luke Harper's Twitter

  • Lana Gets a Win at WWE NXT, Bill Goldberg Replica Up for Auction, The Miz and Maryse

  • Another Star Endorses Bulldog for WWE HOF (Video), Emma - Summer Rae, JoJo's Birthday

  • WWE UK Tour Announced with Cruiserweights, Triple H Comments

  • New Clip of Triple H Working Out, Brie Bella Cover Shoot Video, WWE Stock Down

  • Matt Hardy Talks ROH, If He Has Talked with WWE, The Hardys at WrestleMania (Video)

  • Jerry Lawler - WrestleMania 33 News, Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella Reveal Baby Name, Finn Balor

  • Brie Bella Magazine Cover, Kurt Angle Talks Detroit and The Joe, New Trailer with The Rock




    		•