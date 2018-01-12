LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Chris Jericho - DDP Video, Xavier Woods Taunts Jinder Mahal (Video), Shane McMahon & Daniel Bryan
By Marc Middleton
Jan 12, 2018 - 6:21:50 PM
- WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page just posted this new promo for his DDP Yoga brand, featuring Chris Jericho and highlights from his recent Wrestle Kingdom 12 match with IWGP United States Champion Kenny Omega. The promo asks how Jericho still does what he does and Jericho ends the promo with an endorsement for the product.



- WWE has a new poll asking fans which high profile tandem is more likely to fall apart in 2018 - SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan & SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon or New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady & Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. As of this writing, 84% voted for the blue brand bosses

- Xavier Woods has edited another video package to taunt Jinder Mahal ahead of their WWE United States Title tournament match on Tuesday's SmackDown, seen below. As noted, the winner of that match will face the winner of Bobby Roode vs. Mojo Rawley in the tournament finals at the January 28th Royal Rumble pay-per-view.




