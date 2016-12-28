LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Chris Hero In Town for Royal Rumble Weekend, John Cena Makes List, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan
By Marc Middleton
Dec 28, 2016 - 3:28:41 PM
- The Bella Twins posted this video of Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella undergoing vitamin/mineral IV therapy to feel better:



- There's been a lot of speculation on when Chris Hero (Kassius Ohno) may make his WWE return, if that is still the plan. Talk among fans heated up today when WWN Live announced Hero for their EVOLVE events on Friday, January 27th and Saturday, January 28th in San Antonio, Texas during WWE's Royal Rumble weekend. Hero's opponent for Friday has not been announced but he will be facing Zack Sabre Jr. on Saturday, which is the same night as WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" with Bobby Roode vs. NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

- John Cena has placed #6 on DoSomething.org's 2016 Celebs Gone Good list for his work with Make-A-Wish, Susan G. Komen and The Ad Council. The top 5 were Beyonce, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato and Shailene Woodley. WWE congratulated Cena with this tweet:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

    		•