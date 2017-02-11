LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Chavo Guerrero Sr. Passes Away at 68, WWE Issues Statement
By Marc Middleton
Feb 11, 2017 - 9:52:10 PM
Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Chavo Guerrero Sr. passed away at the age of 68 years old today. Chavo Sr. was Eddie Guerrero's brother and father to Chavo Guerrero, who wrote the following on Instagram:

Today the world lost a true rebel. He did things "HIS" way. Not always right, not always wrong, but He always followed what he believed in. He was diagnosed with Liver Cancer in early January of this year. As believer in Christ Jesus, he is now in Paradise. Today is a Sad day in the Guerrero Family. Rest In Peace Chavo "Classic" Guerrero Sr. #rip #nowinheaven





WWE issued this statement on his passing:

Chavo Guerrero Sr. passes away

WWE is saddened to learn that Chavo Guerrero Sr., the legendary wrestler, brother of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero and father of Chavo Guerrero, Jr., passed away Saturday at age 68.

His death was first announced on Instagram by his son, former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero Jr.

“Today the world lost a true rebel,” Guerrero Jr. wrote on Instagram. “He did things "HIS" way. Not always right, not always wrong, but He always followed what he believed in. He was diagnosed with Liver Cancer in early January of this year.”

Chavo Classic, as the elder Guerrero came to be known in the WWE Universe, was born Salvador Guerrero III on Jan. 7, 1949, in El Paso, Texas. He was the oldest of six children in a family that’s synonymous with sports-entertainment — from the early efforts of his father, Gory Guerrero, to the later success of his brothers, including Mando, Hector and Eddie.

His exploits made him a household name around the world and especially in the NWA Hollywood Wrestling territory, where he was a celebrated 15-time champion and a longtime rival of WWE Hall of Famer “Rowdy” Roddy Piper.

In 2004, Chavo Classic formally introduced himself to the WWE Universe, landing right in the middle of an ongoing rivalry between brother Eddie and son Chavo Jr. Chavo Classic made WWE history that same year by becoming the oldest Superstar to win the original Cruiserweight Championship.

WWE extends its condolences to Chavo Guerrero Sr.’s family, friends and fans.


Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

  • Chavo Guerrero Sr. Passes Away at 68, WWE Issues Statement

  • Eva Marie Working on Her Brand (Photo), Dana Brooke In NYC, Cathy Kelley, WWE Stock

  • Neville Talks WrestleMania 33, Total Divas Promo, Titus O'Neil Surprises Kids

  • "Saint Mick" by Mick Foley To Be Published Later This Year

  • WWE Star Undergoes Surgery, Video of Wish Kids at the WWE PC, New WWE Network Collection

  • WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff Pre-show Match Announced for Sunday

  • WWE on Rivalries That Need a Redo (Video), The Miz and Maryse Video, Birthdays

  • Sabu on How WWE Ruined ECW's Legacy and the Originals, WrestleMania Monday Art and Synopsis

  • Nikki Cross Talks About How She Transforms, Eric Young's Vision for SAnitY, More

  • John Cena Talks WrestleMania 33 Season, AJ Styles, Tom Brady, More on ESPN (Videos)




    		•