Chavo Guerrero Sr. Passes Away at 68, WWE Issues Statement

Today the world lost a true rebel. He did things "HIS" way. Not always right, not always wrong, but He always followed what he believed in. He was diagnosed with Liver Cancer in early January of this year. As believer in Christ Jesus, he is now in Paradise. Today is a Sad day in the Guerrero Family. Rest In Peace Chavo "Classic" Guerrero Sr. #rip #nowinheaven

