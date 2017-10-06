LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Charlotte on Ric Flair's 30 For 30, Jerry Lawler vs. Buff Bagwell, Kane WWE 2K18 Video
By Marc Middleton
Oct 6, 2017 - 6:46:52 PM
- Below is new WWE 2K18 gameplay video featuring Kane vs. Kane:



- WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will be facing former WCW star Buff Bagwell at the free "Downtown Meltdown" wrestling show in Memphis, Tennessee on Thursday, October 19th at 7pm. The event takes place on Beale Street at Handy Park.

- Charlotte Flair tweeted the following after watching a sneak peek at the ESPN 30 For 30 special on her father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, that premieres on Tuesday, November 7th. For those who missed it, you can see the trailer below:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Charlotte on Ric Flair's 30 For 30, Jerry Lawler vs. Buff Bagwell, Kane WWE 2K18 Video

  • Photos and Videos from the First WWExIGN eSports Showdown

  • Goldberg WWE 24 Preview, Nikki Bella on Her Next Dance, Fans on the Women's Evolution

  • Viewership Down Again for This Week's Total Bellas Episode

  • Santino Marella Competes In Judo Tournament, WWE on The Fashion Files, Zack Ryder

  • WWE on Pepper Gomez (Video), Next Week's Total Bellas Episode, Kurt Angle - WWE 2K18 Video

  • Another Surgery for RAW Star, Liv Morgan Talks Women's Title (Video), The Undisputed Era

  • WWE NXT Six-Man Match Announced, Kairi Sane Arrives (Videos), Triple H - Tapings Note

  • AJ Lee on Living with Mental Illness (Video), WWE NXT Dark Match, No Way Jose

  • Nia Jax's New Ring Gear, Fan Tries to Grab WWE Title at Event, Batista Talks Movie



    		•