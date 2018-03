Congratulations To My Phenomenal Daughter @MsCharlotteWWE On Her Victory In A Great Match At Fast Lane! I Couldn’t Be Prouder. I Am Blessed Enough To See Her Partake In the Biggest Match In Women’s Wrestling History. @WWEAsuka @WWE pic.twitter.com/Eu0Kt4n0Vx — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 12, 2018

I respect Asuka.



I respect her to much that she will wrestle the best Charlotte Flair there is. And her streak will end.

The Queen.

The Empress.

THE Title.@WrestleMania



遺産 pic.twitter.com/vTT1LrVuLr — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 12, 2018

Big Update on Braun Strowman's WrestleMania Segment, WWE Legend to Wrestle at WM, Vince McMahon Giving More Power to Triple H, WWE Brand Change Plans Leaked, Alexa Bliss Heat with Another RAW Superstar, Must See New Nikki Bella & Lana Bikini Photos, More

- Below is The New Day's commercial for Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards, which will be hosted by John Cena on March 24th:- Two WWE Network Shorts Collections were updated today - the "Road Stories" Collection on WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and the "Creme of the Crop" Collection on WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage.- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair took to Twitter today and wrote the following on Charlotte's WrestleMania 34 match with Asuka:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here