- Below is The New Day's commercial for Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards, which will be hosted by John Cena on March 24th:
Charlotte and Ric Flair Hype Asuka Match, The New Day - Kids' Choice Commercial, WWE Network
By Marc Middleton
Mar 12, 2018 - 7:11:20 PM
- Two WWE Network Shorts Collections were updated today - the "Road Stories" Collection on WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and the "Creme of the Crop" Collection on WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage.
- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair took to Twitter today and wrote the following on Charlotte's WrestleMania 34 match with Asuka:
