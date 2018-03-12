Congratulations To My Phenomenal Daughter @MsCharlotteWWE On Her Victory In A Great Match At Fast Lane! I Couldn’t Be Prouder. I Am Blessed Enough To See Her Partake In the Biggest Match In Women’s Wrestling History. @WWEAsuka @WWE pic.twitter.com/Eu0Kt4n0Vx

I respect Asuka.



I respect her to much that she will wrestle the best Charlotte Flair there is. And her streak will end.

The Queen.

The Empress.

THE Title.@WrestleMania



遺産 pic.twitter.com/vTT1LrVuLr