Posted in: WWE Charlotte and Natalya Hype HIAC (Videos), The Miz's Birthday, Breezango Artwork
By Marc Middleton
Oct 8, 2017 - 2:10:48 PM
- As seen below, the latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features Tyler Breeze and Fandango. Breezango is set to bring back their Fashion Files segment at tonight's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.
- WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz turns 37 years old today while former WWE star Paul Burchill turns 38.
- Below are videos of Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya from Saturday's WWE live event, one night before they do battle for the title at Hell In a Cell tonight. Flair says she's winning the title for the first time tonight while Natalya wishes her good luck and says she can't wait to see her.