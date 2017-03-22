LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Charlotte and Gail Kim Meet (Photo), Eva Marie Fashion Show Video, Fans on SmackDown Stars
By Marc Middleton
Mar 23, 2017 - 9:17:10 AM
- Eva Marie walked in the recent Stello Fashion Show to model their new Sir Stello men's line. She just posted this behind-the-scenes video blog from LA Fashion Week earlier this month:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans which SmackDown Superstar is the most dangerous heading into WrestleMania 33 - WWE Champion Bray Wyatt claiming to be stronger after the burning of Sister Abigail’s soul, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose looking to even the score with Baron Corbin, AJ Styles aiming to get retribution on Shane McMahon, Randy Orton trying to settle his score with Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin looking to prove a point and show off his mean streak, Shane McMahon refusing to back down from AJ Styles or SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss looking to prove she is the most dominant Superstar in the Women’s division. As of this writing, 29% went with Wyatt while 19% voted for Shane, 19% for Orton, 15% for Styles and 7% for Ambrose.

- As noted, stars attending the USO Metro DC awards dinner in Washington, DC on Tuesday night were Charlotte Flair, Linda McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Mark Henry and Gail Kim. Charlotte and Gail posted the following on social media after meeting each other:

Met this woman for the first time! (Wish it had been in a squared-circle) @gailkimitsme #USOMetro


A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on




Met this sweet beautiful one last night @charlottewwe too bad our career paths never crossed bc I would love to have made some more magic with this talented lady!! #USOGala








Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

