Charlotte and Asuka Hype WrestleMania Match, Latest Mic'd Up WWE MMC Video, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Mar 26, 2018 - 5:29:56 PM
- Below is the latest Mic'D Up video from WWE's Mixed Match Challenge, featuring footage from last Tuesday's episode that saw Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz advance to the finals by defeating Braun Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.



- WWE stock was up 2.81% today, closing at $36.90 per share. Today's high was $37.01 and the low was $36.06.

- Below are recent tweets between Asuka and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair as they prepare to do battle at WrestleMania 34:








