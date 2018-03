Charlotte and Asuka Hype WrestleMania Match, Latest Mic'd Up WWE MMC Video, WWE Stock

If it doesn't challenge you, it won't change you. @WWEAsuka, I respect you. But New Orleans is the place where streaks come to an end...at @WrestleMania, on the grandest stage of them all, The Empress will bow down to the Queen! pic.twitter.com/9DLSoLGeJf — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 26, 2018

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

- Below is the latest Mic'D Up video from WWE's Mixed Match Challenge, featuring footage from last Tuesday's episode that saw Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz advance to the finals by defeating Braun Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.- WWE stock was up 2.81% today, closing at $36.90 per share. Today's high was $37.01 and the low was $36.06.- Below are recent tweets between Asuka and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair as they prepare to do battle at WrestleMania 34:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here