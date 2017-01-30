Posted in: WWE Charlotte Talks WWE Royal Rumble Win, Fans on Last Night's PPV, Neville Video
By Marc Middleton
Jan 30, 2017 - 2:00:40 PM
- As noted, Neville defeated Rich Swann to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion at last night's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Below is video from Neville's first photo shoot as champion:
- RAW Women's Champion Charlotte appears in this Fallout video following her Royal Rumble win over Bayley. Charlotte says the title is going to be hers until she puts it on a shelf because she is the queen of pay-per-view and the road to WrestleMania 33 started with the Rumble:
- As seen below, just 48% of fans on Twitter gave last night's Royal Rumble a thumps up with over 2500 votes: