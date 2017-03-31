LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Charlotte Talks Ric Flair Statue (Video), WWE Hosts Make-A-Wish Event, WWE - Snapchat
By Marc Middleton
Mar 31, 2017 - 4:01:10 PM
- As noted, Triple H presented a statue to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair at WrestleMania 33 Axxess last night. Charlotte Flair, Sting, Ricky Steamboat, Arn Anderson and The Rock 'n' Roll Express were present for the reveal, as well as Flair's family. In the video below, Charlotte talks to Cathy about the moment and says it was special watching the emotions take her dad over. She called the respect from his peers overwhelming and awesome.



- WWE and Snapchat have partnered to launch the new WrestleMania-themed WWE Show program that is exclusive to the Snapchat app. The fast-paced show is hosted by Cathy Kelley and offers a complete guide to WrestleMania 33 with comments from WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg, Sasha Banks and others. Fans can download the Snapchat app to access the show but it will only be available until 6am on Monday.

- WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Daniel Bryan, Alicia Fox and Samoa Joe appeared at Dave & Buster's in Orlando for a special Make-A-Wish party for Wish Kids on Thursday. Below are a few shots from the event:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY 3/31/17

  • Bayley on Why Fans Connect with Her, Kurt Angle Talks WWE Return, Goldust - WrestleMania

  • More Results from WrestleMania Axxess, Stars Who Missed 'Mania Events, The New Day

  • Natalya Talks Beth Phoenix and Her Impact, WWE Stars Host Reading Event, The Miz and Maryse

  • Seth Rollins Congratulates WWE Hall of Famer (Video), Bayley Clip, WWE Stock Down

  • John Cena on Dealing with Bullying, How He Sees His Legacy, Expanding the WWE Brand

  • Ricky Morton Talks WWE Hall of Fame, Jim Cornette, Current Tag Team Wrestling Scene

  • Charlotte Talks Ric Flair Statue (Video), WWE Hosts Make-A-Wish Event, WWE - Snapchat

  • SmackDown Women's Title Match Moved to the WrestleMania 33 Main Card?

  • Eric Bischoff Video from Axxess, Triple H and Stephanie on Ric Flair, Alexa Bliss




    		•