WWE
Charlotte Takes Shot at Ronda Rousey?, Alpha Entertainment - XFL Notes, WWE Stars Game
By Marc Middleton
Feb 6, 2018 - 2:20:26 PM
- Luke Harper, Tyler Breeze, Akira Tozawa and Konnor play Gang Beasts in this new video from Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel:



- Vince McMahon's Alpha Entertainment recently filed to trademark their own logo as well as the XFL logo. They also filed to trademark terms related to the XFL and Alpha Entertainment.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair tweeted the following today, an apparent shot at Ronda Rousey. WWE recently replaced their social media headers with the image of Rousey pointing at the WrestleMania 34 sign during her Royal Rumble debut.




