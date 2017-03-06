LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Charlotte Reacts to WWE Fastlane Loss, Roman Reigns RAW Talk Video, Birthdays
By Marc Middleton
Mar 6, 2017 - 2:26:53 PM
- Below is video from last night's RAW Talk episode with Roman Reigns talking after his WWE Fastlane win over Braun Strowman. Reigns talks about keeping the his family legacy going and says there was a lot of work that had to be done to get the company where it's at and he just wants to continue to raise the bar, to be the standard-raiser. Reigns says he is the bar-setter in WWE and as long as he has wind in his lungs, he's going to bring the big fight every night and if you want to take him on in the ring, you have to bring everything you've got because that's what he's about.




- Former WWE United States Champion David Flair turns 38 years old today while former WWE Intercontinental Champion Val Venis turns 46 and former WWE US Champion Mr. Anderson turns 41.

- As noted, Charlotte Flair's WWE pay-per-view streak ended at WWE Fastlane last night as she lost to RAW Women's Champion Bayley. Charlotte tweeted the following on the streak coming to an end:




