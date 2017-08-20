Charlotte Gives Update on Ric Flair, Bayley on Her Injury and Recovery (Video)

After an incredibly hard week, my dad is getting better. There is still a long road to go and he's not out of the woods just yet but I want to again thank everyone for their support on behalf of myself and my family. My dad has given his life to sports entertainment. To everyone competing tonight, you know he'd be backstage watching if he could. Give it a little extra flair for him tonight. Woooo!

