Posted in: WWE
Charlotte Flair's Ex-Husband Praises Her Work in WWE
By The Doc
Jun 11, 2017 - 9:13:40 PM


Charlotte Flair's ex-husband, TNA wrestler Bram (formerly Kenneth Cameron in NXT), was interviewed recently and had some flattering things to say about her work:

“I can’t say I watch a lot of women’s wrestling but I will watch if Ashley [Charlotte Flair] is on," he said. "Without sounding bias, Ashley is my ultimate favorite. She’s the best in the world when it comes to women’s wrestling. Hell, she’s stepping on the dudes toes too! She has so much natural charisma, it’s effortless to her. It’s like she’s been doing it forever and she’s only been doing it for a handful of years. I love watching her work.”

