Charlotte Flair on What's Next, Curt Hawkins on the Superstar Shakeup, SmackDown Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Apr 11, 2018 - 3:11:25 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from the post-WrestleMania 34 edition of WWE SmackDown from New Orleans:
VIDEO
- Charlotte Flair took to Twitter today and wrote the following on her future, just hours after dropping the SmackDown Women's Title to Carmella on the post-WrestleMania 34 SmackDown episode:
- RAW Superstar Curt Hawkins tweeted the following today on next week's Superstar Shakeup two-day event, noting that he did not want to go to RAW before but he's open to going to SmackDown this time:
