Charlotte Flair on What's Next, Curt Hawkins on the Superstar Shakeup, SmackDown Top 10

A whirlwind week. Highs, lows. Victories, defeats. Who knows what the future holds and WHERE it takes me? But I will be ready. A real queen can always readjust her crown. pic.twitter.com/axe5cl5dq0

Last year I was completely against the #SuperstarShakeup ...I didn’t want to go to Raw. But, it wound up being a great move. I’m going to embrace it this year. Whatever happens, happens. Either way I’ll give my best effort as always.