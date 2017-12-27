|
|
|
|
SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Fox News to promote her "Second Nature" book. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:
|
Posted in:
WWE
Charlotte Flair on Redefining Women's Wrestling, Who She Is, Her Dad's Retirement
By Marc Middleton
Dec 27, 2017 - 9:10:41 PM
Who is Charlotte Flair?
Charlotte Flair is continuing her father’s legacy, but paving her own, and she’s opening the door for women all over the world to be superstars in a male dominated industry.
What’s something about your dad [Ric Flair] you understand now that you’re a WWE superstar yourself?
When I look back, I just wish I could have been more understanding in 2008 when he retired, because I just couldn’t figure out why he couldn’t just walk away from the job....But now being apart of the company [WWE] and understanding what it’s like to be in the main event, to feel the rush of the crowd...that’s what he did for his entire life and I understand now why he couldn’t walk away. Now I see why [but] in 2008 I couldn’t understand and I just gave him a hard time and we just went separate ways. But it was a growing process for both of us.
How has it felt to redefine women’s wrestling?
I think because I’m in it, it’s really hard to take myself out of the bubble and see how much we’ve accomplished as a whole. Even now when you look at posters or how many storylines the women have just from three years ago, it’s mind boggling to think that we’ve made such an impact in such a short amount of time. But the future with the Mae Young Classic, where women all over the world competing in one tournament that’s solely just women, that goes to show that who knows how that’s going to translate eventually on the main roster.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Paige Possibly Injured at WWE Live Event (Photo, Video)
How Was WWE RAW Viewership for the Final 2017 Episode on Christmas?, 2017 Totals
New Video from The Street Profits, Chad Gable on Next Week's Title Shot, WWE Stock
Hideo Itami Uses Another Finisher After GTS Injury, Fans on AJ Styles, Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan
WWE SmackDown Social Score, Issues for The Zo Train, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose
Charlotte Flair on Redefining Women's Wrestling, Who She Is, Her Dad's Retirement
Brian Kendrick Injury and Return Update, WWE Doctor Comments
Kevin Owens on Defeating AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar RAW Return Promo, Fans on SmackDown
More on Next Week's WWE SmackDown, Summer Rae BTS Photo Shoot Video, SmackDown Top 10
Jinder Mahal Talks WWE US Title (Video), How Old Is Goldberg Today?, Jimmy Fallon