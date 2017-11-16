





Charlotte Flair Writes A Heartwarming Letter To Her Father

Nov 16, 2017



Charlotte published an article two days ago onto "The Players Tribune" and wrote a letter to her dad that warmed the hearts of many that read.



Here are a few of the excerpts from Charlotte's letter:



"One of the most decorated superstars in the history of sports entertainment. It was an impossible expectation to live up to. In that moment, I actually feared that I wasn’t made for WWE. Quitting wasn’t an option … but how was I going to commit 100 percent when I was afraid of my own shadow?”



“I was nervous about the fans in the crowd. I was nervous about the Superstars in the back. But most of all, I was nervous about one very specific thought. I couldn’t bear the thought of disappointing you."



"It hasn’t always been so easy for the two of us, of course. And at times, the truth is, it’s been very hard. But I’ll always be grateful for how you’ve been there for me, whenever I’ve really needed you. And I hope you know that your love and support has gone a long way toward making me the woman I am today."



"As far as my career goes, if you’ve taught me anything, it’s that I’ve barely scratched the surface of what it could be. It’s still early in WWE’s Women’s Evolution — and I mean that in the best way possible. There’s still a lot of work to do. And there’s still a lot of history to make.And I plan on being the one to make it."



"I just hope that, when all is said and done, they say the same thing about me that they say about you:Nobody could have done it better.Thank you for everything, Dad. I love you as big as the sky."



