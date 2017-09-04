





Charlotte Flair Opens Up About Her History With Domestic Violence

Sep 4, 2017 - 9:45:10 AM



By The Doc Sep 4, 2017 - 9:45:10 AM Follow @TheDocLOP



Recently posted in North Carolina's Charlotte Observer newspaper was an excerpt from The Nature Boy and The Queen's book, Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte in which the current Smackdown Live superstar discussed her volatile relationship with her first husband.



"Riki [Johnson] was Jekyll and Hyde. If he was happy, things were great; he was the man of my dreams. If he was angry, everyone knew it, and it would be taken out on someone or something. [He] started swinging at me like we were in a street fight. Over his screams, I could hear his fists hit my arms. I managed to block most of the punches, but one shot got me in the ribs. I began to gasp for air, but he didn’t stop. Riki punched me right in the head. think about that girl now, and it brings tears to my eyes. How did I get there? Why was this going on? Why wasn’t I strong enough, brave enough, to end this?"





(Doc's Notes - Charlotte was married a second time to the wrestler known as Bram. Interesting insight into her life. With her brother dying unexpectedly and a history of domestic abuse, there is a lot of inspiration to be found in her rise to the top of WWE against considerable despair)



