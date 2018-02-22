LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Charlotte Flair Hypes Fastlane Match, WWE UK Stars Appearing at Event, More
By Marc Middleton
Feb 22, 2018 - 1:18:45 PM
- Becky Lynch appears in this new commercial for the WWE SuperCard mobile game:



- Below is the third episode of Brie Bella's "Total Mommy" series from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel:



- WWE UK Superstars Pete Dunne, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate have been announced for the April 29th Destiny Wrestling event in Toronto. WWE UK Champion Dunne also holds the Destiny World Title. Destiny is the Canadian indie promotion that is affiliated with Santino Marella's Battle Arts Academy.

- As noted, Ruby Riott vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is now official for the March 11th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Flair took to Twitter and wrote the following on the match:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

