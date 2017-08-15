Charlotte Flair Comments on Her Dad, Thanks Fans for Their Support

Hi guys, On behalf of my family and I, we want to THANK everyone for the prayers, texts, calls and support. Our Dad is a FIGHTER and your continued thoughts and prayers MEAN THE WORLD to us. 🙏🏻💜 We will update everyone when we have more information. 💪🏻😀❤️

A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on Aug 15, 2017 at 4:58am PDT