As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair underwent successful surgery on Monday but his manager noted that he has a long road to recovery ahead. Flair was admitted into an intensive care unit on Saturday for what was believed to be a heart-related issue. Flair was then put into a medically induced coma on Monday and prepped for surgery. We do know that Flair was scheduled for an operation this week but there's no word yet on if this was the same operation that was scheduled.
Charlotte Flair Comments on Her Dad, Thanks Fans for Their Support
By Marc Middleton
Aug 15, 2017 - 10:59:48 AM
While Flair's surgery was a success, it was noted that his situation was still extremely serious. Flair's family was at his side as he recovered from the operation. Charlotte Flair took to Instagram and wrote the following thanks to fans for their support:
Hi guys,
On behalf of my family and I, we want to THANK everyone for the prayers, texts, calls and support. Our Dad is a FIGHTER and your continued thoughts and prayers MEAN THE WORLD to us. We will update everyone when we have more information.
