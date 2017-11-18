Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss Go Back And Forth Via Twitter Before Their Match At Survivor Series

@AlexaBliss_WWE I’ve fought, defended, and represented women’s wrestling with some of the best athletes this industry has ever seen. Little girls play dress up, women don’t need to. #SurvivorSeries #THEchamp — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 18, 2017

Ha! funny. This “little girl” has played dress up & accomplished more in One year than you have in Three . Now sit down & sip your tea ☕️ pic.twitter.com/1nlKbvdFhP — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 18, 2017

@AlexaBliss_WWE This Sunday: the only Women’s Grand Slam Champion in WWE history versus Her Biggest Fan! #FlavoroftheWeek #DreamsDoComeTrue pic.twitter.com/wicJEtmbdN — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 18, 2017

Prior to their Champion vs. Champion match tomorrow at Survivor Series, the SmackDown Live Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and the RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, hyped their match up via Twitter by taking a few shots at one another.Check out the exchange between the blue and red brands' Women's Champions: