Posted in: WWE Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss Go Back And Forth Via Twitter Before Their Match At Survivor Series
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 18, 2017 - 1:09:22 PM
Prior to their Champion vs. Champion match tomorrow at Survivor Series, the SmackDown Live Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and the RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, hyped their match up via Twitter by taking a few shots at one another.
Check out the exchange between the blue and red brands' Women's Champions:
@AlexaBliss_WWE I’ve fought, defended, and represented women’s wrestling with some of the best athletes this industry has ever seen. Little girls play dress up, women don’t need to. #SurvivorSeries#THEchamp