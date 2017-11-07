Thank you Woman 💜 one more more match?!? 😉 https://t.co/ZBNYLxqi2K — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 2, 2017

- Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan posted this video of a huge gift basket that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon recently sent to daughter Birdie Joe:- Last night's RAW from Manchester saw Asuka pick up an easy win over a local enhancement talent, billed as Stacy Coates. Coates was played by 23 year old UK indie wrestler Isla Dawn. Casey of SquaredCircleSirens reports that Dawn is one of several UK talents that received a WWE tryout this week. Dawn is a trained professional dancer with a background in kickboxing and boxing.- Last night's RAW broadcast opened up with a graphic in memory of the victims of Sunday's mass shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. You can see the graphic below:- Charlotte Flair and former WWE Women's Champion Michelle McCool, who has been retired from in-ring action since 2011, had a Twitter exchange this week that looks like it could lead to a return by McCool for a match between the two. You can see their tweets below:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here