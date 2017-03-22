LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Charlotte Attends Event with Other Stars (Photo), Summer Rae Training, The Miz and Maryse
By Marc Middleton
Mar 22, 2017 - 3:00:41 PM
- Below is a new Snickers ad featuring The Miz and Maryse. Snickers is a presenting sponsor for WrestleMania 33.



- As noted, Charlotte Flair represented WWE at the 35th annual USO Metro DC awards dinner in Washington, DC last night. Mark Henry and TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim were also there. As seen below, Charlotte was joined by Stephanie McMahon and Small Business Administration head Linda McMahon:




- It appears Summer Rae is at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to train this week. She has been out of action since last August with neck and back injuries. Summer posted this photo to Instagram, which has her fans excited for her return:

More Life.

A post shared by 🔹Summer Rae🔹 (@daniellemoinet) on




